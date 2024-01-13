13th January 2024
SSPDF soldier killed after going on shooting spree at UN compound

Authors: Michael Daniel | Chany Ninrew

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

A South Sudanese gunman in military uniforms was shot dead by United Nations peacekeepers on Friday morning after he reportedly intruded into their vicinity and went on shooting rampage, the mission said.

UNMISS said in a statement the victim jumped over a fence in the Juba-Nabari (Tongpiny) area and indiscriminately shot at its installations at 5:00 am on Friday.

“At approximately 5:00am this morning, an unidentified armed intruder in military uniform entered the United Nations Mission in South Sudan’s (UNMISS) base in Tomping and began shooting indiscriminately at a sentry post and other UNMISS installations,” UNMISS said in a press release.

The peacekeeping mission in the country said its personnel manning the post returned fire in self-defense and fatally wounded the intruder. He later succumbed to the injuries, UNMISS said.

“UNMISS regrets the loss of life and is coordinating with South Sudanese authorities to investigate the incident and establish the facts.”

Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei confirmed the killing of the SSPDF soldier, adding that it is a strange incident.

“One of our soldiers decided to dress himself fully jumped over the fence of UNMISS and started shooting randomly,” Makuei said.

“He was gunned down by UNMISS police it is not yet confirmed the incident is under investigation. It’s strange that a soldier dressed up and started attacking others.”

13th January 2024

