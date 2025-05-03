3rd May 2025
MSF hospital in Old Fangak bombed, multiple casualties reported

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 5 hours ago

MSF's hospital in Old Fangak engulfed in flames following a reported airstrike, with staff seen working to extinguish the fire on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Photo Courtesy ~ edited and moderated by Eye Radio

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has reported that its hospital in Old Fangak, Jonglei State, was bombed early Saturday morning, cutting off lifesaving care for thousands.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio and published on its official platform, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported that its hospital in Old Fangak, Jonglei State, was bombed at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 3.

The Medical Aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says the strike destroyed the facility’s pharmacy and resulted in the total loss of medical supplies.

While MSF confirmed the incident and its devastating impact, the organisation did not specify who was responsible for the bombing.

According to the statement, the bombing resulted in multiple casualties, including confirmed deaths and injuries.

MSF said the hospital was the only functional medical facility in the area, serving more than 40,000 people who now face a critical shortage of lifesaving healthcare services.

In a statement condemning the attack, MSF Head of Mission in South Sudan, Mamman Mustapha, stressed that hospitals are not legitimate military targets and urged all parties to protect civilians and medical infrastructure.

“We strongly condemn the destruction of our hospital in Old Fangak. This facility was the only source of lifesaving care for over 40,000 people. Attacks on medical facilities are unacceptable and a clear violation of international humanitarian law. We call on all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian infrastructure, and to respect medical services at all times,” the statement read.

The SSPDF, as well as the national and state governments, have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

On Friday, May 2, SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang revealed that several barges and boats belonging to a United Nations agency and a Sudanese businessman were hijacked in Leer County, Unity State, and Fangak County, Jonglei State.

He accused the SPLM-IO and armed youth known as the White Army of being behind the hijacking and issued a warning to the SPLM-IO in the region.

