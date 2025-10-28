28th October 2025

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Authors: Staff reporter | | Published: 3 hours ago

Gen Paul Nang, the Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), (Photo: Office of the President)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), Gen Paul Nang, has directed all organized forces to treat members of the Red Belt vigilante group as criminals and enemies, saying they pose a security threat to the country.

On October 14, 2025, Gen. Paul Nang ordered the Jonglei-based Red Belt vigilante group to join the national army.

The Red Belt, which operates primarily in Bor town, Jonglei State, has recently been the focus of severe accusations from local officials, including Bor County Commissioner Samuel Ateny Pech, who described them as an anti-government force.

These accusations follow a deadly attack on security forces in the state capital, which reportedly left several people dead.

The group has publicly denied these claims, asserting that their sole purpose is to act as a community protection force against cattle raids and intercommunal attacks.

Speaking in Juba, General Nang dismissed the group’s claims of being a simple community defense force, pointing to their structure as evidence of a greater threat.

“What is threatening our security here in South Sudan now is the Red Belt, in addition to those who are fighting us,” Gen. Nang stated.

“There are people who say that Red Belt is a community protection group, but they have an emblem, they have ranks, they buy guns, and they have t-shirts. That means it is a well-organised group.”

The CDF subsequently issued an ultimatum to the group’s members.

“My announcement is that those of Red Belt, if someone wants to be a soldier, report to boot camp; if you don’t want to be a soldier, surrender your gun to us,” he said.

Gen. Nang confirmed the new policy: “From today onward, treat Red Belt as criminals. To security organs, when you see a Red Belt, treat him as an enemy.

There is no force of citizens with an emblem. So, I gave this directive to operations: you have to treat Red Belt just like those who are fighting us.”

