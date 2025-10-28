Second phase of vital Juba–Nimule Road rehabilitation kicks off – Govt. announces

The Ministry of Roads and Bridges has launched the second phase of the rehabilitation of the 192-kilometre Juba–Nimule highway, focusing on the section within Nyolo Payam in Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

The Juba–Nimule Road is a major highway connecting the capital, Juba, to the border town of Nimule, serving as a key trade link between South Sudan, Uganda, and Kenya.

The 192-kilometre road, the first paved highway in South Sudan, was built by the United States government to promote economic growth in the country after its completion in 2012.

Earlier this month, the Chairperson of the South Sudan Freight Forwarders Association (SSFFA), Deng Daniel, appealed to the government to urgently repair the dilapidated Juba–Nimule Road, warning that its poor condition is slowing down trade and threatening further economic decline.

Road engineer and Managing Director of Rhino Star Construction Company, Peter Atem, said the road requires urgent repairs to restore safe and smooth transport.

“I urge the National Transitional Parliament to allocate funds for the maintenance of the Juba-Nimule Road after they previously removed it from the budget. The roads connecting Juba to Nimule, Juba to Yei, Juba to Kajo-keji, Juba to Yambio, Juba to Torit, and Juba to Western Bahr el Ghazal all require a budget for maintenance and rehabilitation, as road safety is paramount,” he said.

Speaking to SSBC yesterday, an engineer from the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, Joseph Deng, called for patience and cooperation among citizens and local communities as the ministry works to improve road infrastructure across the country.

“Our appeal is patience let’s be patient let’s South Sudanese let’s be patient fix our country let’s be friendly let’s cooperate local communities the road users let’s cooperate development does not come once. I know there are a lot of obstacles not only this road all the roads in South Sudan are in a deterioration point but we are there to fix with whatever level we have,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



35 dead in Ikotos County amid cholera outbreak Previous Post