SSPDF orders Red Belt vigilantes to join national army

The Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) has ordered the Jonglei-based Red Belt vigilante group to join the national army.

Red Belt, a controversial vigilante group operating in Bor town, has recently been accused of a deadly attack on security forces in the state capital that left several people dead, state officials say.

Several Jonglei officials, including Bor County Commissioner Samuel Ateny Pech, have described Red Belt as an anti‑government force.

The group, however, has denied these accusations in public statements, saying it operates as a community protection force against cattle raids and intercommunal attacks.

It is not clear why military leadership has decided to integrate the group into the SSPDF. Army spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang told reporters on Sunday that members of Red Belt have been ordered to report to the army base in Malual‑chat, Bor town.

“Reading of orders from CDF. Members of the Red Bell Movement are ordered to join the SSPDF. The Chief of Defense Forces, CDF General Dr. Paul Nangumajo, issues the following orders here under Order number one, members of the Red Bell Movement are hereby ordered to join the SSPDF with their personal and support requirement,” he said, reading an order signed by the SSPDF Chief of Defence forces Gen. Paul Nang Majok.

He said those who refuse will face forceful disarmament.

In a separate order, the army gave youth in Warrap State 21 days to hand over weapons or face forceful disarmament. The SSPDF also directed members of the opposition group SPLA‑IO to report to barracks to prepare for the second phase of training for the unified forces.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Lukak urges citizens to invest in local development Previous Post