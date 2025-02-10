SSFFA executive members take oath as leader vows end to malpractices

The President of South Sudan Freight Forwarders Association (SSFFA) has promised to crackdown on customs malpractices and enhance professionalism in the revenue collection sector, as new executive members took oath in Juba on Saturday.

SSFFA works to improve efficiency of freight forwarding and customs clearance in South Sudan. This is to help make goods and services more affordable and accessible to the population.

Newly inaugurated officials include the agency’s president, Deng Daniel Ayuen, vice president Marial Mayak, executive officer Mawa Moses, secretary of finance Justin Majok Malou and his deputy Kuot Hassan.

Addressing the ceremony, SSFFA President Deng Daniel, emphasized the importance of regional integration and improved infrastructure to boost trade and enhance clearing of goods.

He pledged to collaborate with the relevant government institution to combat custom’s malpractices during his tenure of office.

“I can agree that there are shortcomings within the clearing agents. Malpractices are always there, but it is up to your institutions now to collaborate with my leadership so that we close all these gaps,” he said.

“Rest assured that with my support, we shall condemn all the customs’ malpractices that are ongoing and we shall give you necessary support.”

“In the presence of clearing agents here, I want to say that if any one of us has been doing this, or you are about to do it, let it be the last day today and go on with the new era. Give what belongs to the government, take what belongs to you.”

The inauguration was attended by National Minister of Roads and Bridges Prof. Simon Mijak Mijok, Commissioner General for South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) Simon Akuei among other key-officials.

SSRA Commissioner General Simon Akuei Deng warned corrupt clearing agents to refrain from customs’ malpractices to facilitate smooth flow facilitation of trade.

“Clearing and forwarding is a very important industry in trade facilitation. Your job is to facilitate trade, that it must flow to a certain direction,” he said.

“The government, represented by the SSRA, has the responsibility to work with you to make sure that what you do facilitates trade, and at the same time, facilitates the collection of revenue to the government.”

“Whatever you do, you can improve on it and at the same time if you don’t do it well you can be held accountable because you have a certificate that has been given to you by the government to represent that sector.”

On his part, roads minister Mijak promised to initiate the rehabilitation of hailing Nimule-Juba Highway, which travelers say is filled with potholes and cracks.

“Very soon, you will see that Juba-Nimule road has a different shape. Some sections are good but if we don’t move faster, the whole road will go.”

