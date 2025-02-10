Holy Family close in on leaders Jamus after beating Malakia 3-1

Holy Family FC Rumbek moved up to second place in the South Sudan Premier League table and just one point behind leaders Jamus after defeating Malakia Juba 3-1 at Juba Stadium on Sunday.

Malakia Juba started initially dominated the game, utilizing their quick midfielders to push forward, with striker Mabior Herjok posing a constant aerial threat.

Herjok initially hit the crossbar in the 34th minute before opening the score two minutes later with a header to put Malakia ahead.

However, Holy Family responded almost immediately, after a goalkeeping error gave Aqom Marial the chance to score and cancel the opponents’ lead. Gaining momentum, they struck again in the 41st minute with a counterattack leading to a goal from Samel Dok before halftime.

The second half saw Malakia pushing for an equalizer, but Holy Family’s defense remained solid. Malakia’s midfield struggled to maintain control, leading their coach to make tactical changes.

In the final moments of the match, a Malakia player handled the ball inside the penalty area, awarding Holy Family a penalty. Daniel Kazuk converted the spot-kick, sealing a 3-1 victory.

With the victory, Holy Family FC have 22 points and sit just one point behind Jamus, amid the league’s intense title race. Their winger Samuel Dok was named Man of the match.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Peace monitor R-JMEC gets new interim chairperson Previous Post