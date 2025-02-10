Pregnant woman, 4 children die in Gogrial West house fire

Warrap State government has launched an investigation after a pregnant woman allegedly set fire to a house she was inside with her four children, leading to their death in Gogrial West County on Saturday.



Warrap minister of information, James Ayiek Bath, said the expectant mother identified as Jam Mayen died with her unborn baby, three sons and a girl in the tragic incident at Gogrial Payam.

“Regarding the incident which occurred at around 9pm on Saturday, a pregnant mother burnt herself in the house with four children,” he said.

“Among the children that burnt in the house are three boys, and one girl. So, investigation is still ongoing, nobody has really found the reason associated to this incident.”

Minister Ayiek said the incident occurred at 9pm. He said the cause of the tragic incident remains unclear and investigations were ongoing.

However, Ayiek attributed the incident to “family misunderstanding”. The victim’s polygamist husband was reportedly in his other house when the incident happened.

Social media sources indicate that residents of the area noticed the incident after seeing fiery flame and smoke rising from the house late in the evening.

Minister Ayiek has urged families and communities to take responsibility and care for their loved ones.

