SPLM-IO urges release of top officials it says were ‘arbitrarily arrested’

The SPLM-IO is calling for the release of several of its members including Deputy Chief of Defense Force Gen. Duop Lam and Petroleum Minister Puot Kang, who it said were “arbitrarily arrested” on Wednesday.

Local youth known as White Army attacked SSPDF garrison in Nasir County on Tuesday, forcing army soldiers to withdraw from the barrack, Information Minister Michael Makuei said in a press briefing.

Makuei, who is Government Spokesperson also confirmed the arrests of some senior SPLM-IO officials and officers for allegedly being “in conflict with the law.”

The information minister said the armed youth were chanting “VIVA”, which is the slogan of SPLA-IO, but the opposition’s military spokesperson Col. Lam Paul Gabriel denied the accusations, saying it was not involved in the fighting.

“One thing I can be very sincere with you is that Nasir County Headquarters is under the control of the SSPDF, not the SPLA-IO. We have forces around Nasir County; we are based around Nasir County, but inside Nasir County is the force of the SSPDF,” Col Lam stated.

“The SPLM-IO is very much concerned about the arbitrary arrest of its senior government officials and military commanders,” said Pal Mai Deng, SPLM-IO Director of Communication.

Mai – also the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation – disclosed that Minister Kang was arrested along with seven other unidentified individuals.

According to him, several military commanders have also been put on open arrest.

“We call upon the SPLM-IG to release Hon. Puot Kang and Gen. Duop Lam from prison and uphold the agreement. I also appeal to South Sudan peace partners to intervene to prevent South Sudan from descending into violence.”

Mai further said First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar has been engaging with the warring forces in Nasir, adding that a consensus has been reached to evacuate an army commander on the ground.

“As a result of this engagement, a consensus has been reached. The commander of SSPDF Gen. Majur Manyok will be airlifted from any time right now.”

