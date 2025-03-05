5th March 2025
SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 7 hours ago

Photo Credit: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid

The SPLM-IO spokesperson has confirmed that the SSPDF Commander in Nasir, along with soldiers, will be airlifted from Nasir following an agreement between the government and the White Army.

Reports indicate a standoff between the SSPDF and the White Army over the safety of the army commander in Nasir after attacking their position in Nasir Garrison.

Reports indicate a standoff between the SSPDF and the White Army over the safety of the army commander in Nasir after attacking their position in Nasir Garrison.

The government spokesperson earlier confirmed that the SSPDF commander in Nasir is seeking refuge in a tank with only a few soldiers after the White Army attacked the army garrison.

In a press conference this afternoon, Paul Mai stated that the general commanding the forces in Nasir, Gen. Majur Manyok will soon be relocated from the area.

“In efforts to de-escalate tensions in Nasir, in Upper Nile State, the First Vice President and the Chairman and Commander-In-Chief of the SPLM-SPLA-IO has been engaging both the SSPDF in Nasir and the youth in the area to reduce tensions,” said Mai.

“As a result of this engagement, the chairman has been holding discussions with both forces on the ground. A consensus has been reached between the east and the remnants of the SSPDF in Nasir,” he said.

“Through this ongoing engagement, and in light of the military confrontation between the SSPDF and the youth in Nasir, the commander of the SSPDF, General Majur Manyok, will be airlifted at any time now.”

5th March 2025

