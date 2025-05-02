2nd May 2025
Education | News | Regional   |   South Sudanese refugee student scores 92% in Sudan secondary certificate exams

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

South Sudanese refugee student Kimo Chan. (-)

KHARTOUM, (Eye Radio) – A 17-year-old South Sudanese refugee student who works in a bakery in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, has scored 92% in the Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education examination of 2023.

The student named Kimo Robben Chan Odham scored the top marks in the examination that was supposed to be held in 2023 but was postponed due to the war, according to a family member. The exams was held in 2024.

Chan, who holds index number 213322, is not an ordinary student, but he overcame obstacles including the raging conflicts, while working to make a living and support his studies.

According to the family member who declined to be named in this story, Mr. Chan never gave up on his dream of excelling in the exams and advancing his education.

People who know Chan took to social media to hail the student’s excellent results, saying it is a message of hope for every struggling student and every family living through difficult circumstances.

“Many say that success requires a supportive environment, but Chan has proven that a strong will can create success even from the heart of suffering and that education and work can go hand in hand,” said a social media user.

On May 1, Sudan’s military leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan ratified the results of the Sudan Certificate examination for the year 2023, during a meeting with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education Dr. Ahmed Khalifa Omar.

Al-Burhan praised the efforts made by the Ministry of Education and all state institutions to hold the Sudanese Certificate exams despite the challenges facing the country, according to Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

SUNA reported that the Sudanese leader expressed deep appreciation for the great sacrifices of teachers and affirmed that the results of the Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education are a testament that the educational process is moving forward.

“We congratulate the parents of the students, the outstanding students, and all the students of the Sudanese Certificate on this honorable result, which is another achievement in this battle waged by the armed forces,” Dr. Ahmed Khalifa, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, said.

