Warrap governor tells Tonj East armed youths to return guns of disarmed soldiers

KUAJOK, (Eye Radio) – Warrap Governor Gen. Magok Magok Deng has directed community leaders in Tonj East County to talk to armed civilians who encircled and disarmed 13 SSPDF soldiers, to voluntarily bring back the guns before the state government takes action.

This is according to the state minister of information and communication, James Ayik Bak, who confirmed that a group of 13 SSPDF soldiers traveling in a Land Cruiser were ambushed and disarmed by civilians at a village in the area on May 1.

Warrap Information Minister James Ayik Bak stated that there were no injuries and the soldiers made it safely back to their barracks, but without their weapons.

“That incident happened in Tonj East. The SSPDF soldiers were traveling to Romic, the county headquarters of Tonj, where they were ambushed at the gunpoint,” he told Eye Radio

“They were surrounded and yes they were overwhelmed by the huge ambush of this armed youth. Soldiers gave up their arms and they were they were free to proceed without guns. So, they were disarmed of about 12 guns in total, including one machine gun.”

The state government spokesperson has now said Governor Magok issued an ultimatum to the armed civilians to return the firearms voluntarily.

Bak added that if the youths fail to do so, security forces will be sent there to trace the perpetrators and forcefully return the weapons.

“The governor of Warrap State has directed the community leaders to talk to the youth to bring back the arms before the forces could be sent to retrieve the arms by force.”

“They have been given an ultimatum to return these arms voluntarily. If they fail to do so, the forces would be sent so that they can be able to trace these youth who wherever to be forcefully returned by all.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter