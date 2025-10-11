South Sudanese entrepreneur launches pharmaceutical company to boost public health

A young South Sudanese entrepreneur has launched the Brilliant Pharmaceutical Company in Juba, aiming to improve healthcare and provide quality medicines to patients across the country.

The launch event took place on Saturday afternoon, with several government officials and health experts in attendance.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Gismalla Patrick said the company was established by a South Sudanese youth who prioritized the health of the nation.

Gismalla explained that the company is made up of young doctors committed to improving the country’s health sector.

“This brilliant pharmaceutical company was established on 04th, January, 2024 by a young South Sudanese entrepreneur who put health of South Sudanese as one of his priorities. As for now, we have formed a great team of brilliant professionals, made up of young doctors who have worked hard day and night,” Gismalla said.

He added that: “This team will be working collaboratively and diligently to ensure that information about our product reaches all of you in your respective health facilities, hospitals, clinics, and everywhere where our people need to get access to quality health services.”

The Central Equatoria State Minister of Health, Najwa Juma Mursal, pledged her ministry’s support in ensuring that all medicines are monitored to prevent any harm to patients.

“We will continue to monitor the medicines that enter the market to assist and collaborate with other authorities in detecting, assessing, and preventing any adverse effects of the products,” she said.

“Additionally, it is crucial to uphold environmental and safety standards to protect public health by ensuring that the medicines are safe, effective, and reach consumers in good condition,” she added.

Meanwhile, Losidik Lukak, chairperson of the chamber of commerce, urged the company to partner with trusted foreign suppliers to provide affordable medicines.

“I am grateful to witnessed the launched of this new pharmaceutical company that will supply quality medications to various clinics. I encourage you and pray for God’s strength as you make this modest investment in the coming years, with the hope of establishing a major drug store chain in the country,” said Lukak who is also a prominent business leader.

For his part, the chairperson of the Pharmaceutical Society of South Sudan, Simon Gore, said the new company will help ensure the quality of medicines and create jobs for young professionals in the sector.

“When we discuss health, we are talking about caring for our citizens. It is essential that we provide them with the right products to achieve positive health outcomes. Establishing our own national pharmaceutical companies is important not only for ensuring quality but also for creating employment opportunities for South Sudanese professionals,” he said.

Media reports show that South Sudan’s health sector remains heavily underfunded and continues to suffer from the impact of conflict, leaving millions without reliable healthcare access.

The launch of the Brilliant Pharmaceutical Company is seen as a positive step in addressing some of these long-standing challenges.

