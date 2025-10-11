11th October 2025

Justice Ministry receives 40,000 printed copies of key reconciliation laws

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

South Sudan Emblem

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has received 40,000 printed copies of two major transitional justice laws, with support from the European Union.

The printed laws include the Compensation and Reparation Authority Act 2024 and the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing Act 2024.

The EU Ambassador to South Sudan, Amb. Pelle Enarsson, handed over the copies to the Minister of Justice, Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, in Juba.

Dr. Geng said the distribution of the printed laws is a key step in ensuring all citizens have access to information about their rights and justice processes.

“This is an important step in making our laws accessible to every citizen and reaffirming our commitment to truth, reconciliation, and accountability,” he said.

Amb. Enarsson said the EU’s support aims to promote transparency, accountability, and equal access to justice for the people of South Sudan.

The EU described the move as a milestone in helping South Sudanese citizens become informed and actively involved in the country’s peace and reconciliation efforts.

President Salva Kiir signed the two laws in November 2024, nearly a decade after the government first pledged to establish the transitional justice institutions.

The Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing (CTRH) will lead the national process of addressing the root causes of conflict, fostering peace, and healing the wounds left by civil war since December 2013.

The Compensation and Reparations Authority (CRA) will be responsible for supporting victims of the conflict through reparations and other forms of redress.

