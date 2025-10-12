Bright Stars or Broken Stars? Inside the crisis failing the national football team

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Bright Stars were supposed to be the guiding light of South Sudan. But after two crushing defeats and the head coach revealing he hasn’t been paid in seven months, it’s clear the national football team’s biggest challenge isn’t the opposition—it’s the chronic financial crisis and broken promises at home.

Today, however, that light appears to be dimming fast, as growing frustration mounts among fans, players, and officials exposes chronic, deep-seated problems within South Sudan’s football ecosystem as football journey has been marked more by disappointment than achievement.

While the Bright Stars have participated in regional and international competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup qualifiers, they have yet to make a breakthrough.

Two recent heavy defeats have now exposed deeper problems within the South Sudan Football Federation and the technical management of the team.

Big game ends in tears

South Sudan’s troubles began with a 4–1 defeat to DR Congo, a result that was hard for fans to accept. But the worst was yet to come.

On Friday, the Bright Stars hosted Senegal’s Lions of Teranga in a World Cup qualifying match at the 7,000-seater Juba National Stadium. Thousands of fans filled the stands, hopeful that the team would redeem itself.

It wasn’t just the supporters who turned out in numbers. Senior government officials, including Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng, Presidential Envoy Adut Salva, and Minister of Youth and Sports Mary Nawai Martin, were also in attendance, showing strong backing for the national team.

But the excitement quickly faded as the Senegalese side, led by international stars Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr, dominated the game.

One goal followed another, and by the time the final whistle was blown, the scoreline stood at 5–0 in favour of the visitors.

Coach blames funding gaps

Before the match, Bright Stars head coach Nicolas Dupuis had expressed confidence in a better performance. However, following the crushing loss, he pointed to poor funding as a major setback.

“Lack of funds was one of the main reasons for our delay in starting the national team camp and for my assistants’ inability to travel from France.

In the coming period, I plan to renew the team by scouting new players from the Australian league in preparation for our match against Syria in November,” said the coach.

In another statement, Dupuis expressed frustration with unpaid salaries, indicating he is owed seven months of pay.

“I am ready to accept either dismissal or resignation, provided that my salary is paid,” he said. “I am happy to be here in South Sudan. Maybe if you can try to find another one better than me, but make sure, before sacking me, you have to pay me my salary for 7 months.”

Contract dispute and pay details

While the exact amount owed to the French coach remains unclear, media reports suggest his contract with the South Sudan Football Federation was signed in October 2023 and includes a monthly salary of USD 11,000.

The agreement also reportedly includes performance-based bonuses of USD 25,000 if the team qualifies for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), USD 50,000 for qualifying for AFCON, and USD 100,000 for a World Cup qualification. The contract is said to be valid for three years.

Eye Radio could not independently verify the authenticity of the contract or its provisions.

Apology and suspension

Following his public statements, the South Sudan Football Federation accused Dupuis of breaching his professional contract. The federation said the remarks violated his obligations as head coach.

In response, the Executive Committee held an extraordinary meeting and suspended Dupuis for 15 days. An independent investigation committee has also been formed to look into the matter and is expected to submit its findings within the suspension period.

In the interim, the assistant coach has been appointed as acting head coach.

The federation issued an apology to fans for the poor results and pledged to uphold professionalism, discipline, and accountability in the national teams.

With the loss, South Sudan now sits at the bottom of Group B while Senegal tops the group with 21 points, followed by DR Congo.

The national football team is set to face Togo tomorrow, Monday, in their final match of the World Cup qualifiers, marking the end of their unsuccessful campaign in the global tournament.

