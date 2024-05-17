17th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Awow promises changes in food, fuel prices and exchange rates in days

Awow promises changes in food, fuel prices and exchange rates in days

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Engineer Awow Daniel, the Minister of Finance and Planning - Credit: Office of the President - March 19, 2024

The National Minister of Finance and Economic Planning has announced that the cost of food and fuel is expected to decrease next week, attributing it to robust measures implemented by the government.

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday chaired the Economic Cluster Meeting and announced plans to inject hard currency into the market in a bid to combat the current inflation.

Finance Minister Awow Daniel says the citizens will also notice a reduction in the exchange rate.

He adds that the economic cluster is reviewing the market every week to see the kind of intervention needed to stabilize the market.

Awow further stresses that the government will next embark on food production by supporting the farmers through the Agriculture Bank of South Sudan.

The finance minister made the remarks after the economic cluster meeting on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

“Our people should be assured that within today, tomorrow and next week you will see the difference in the prices,” affirmed Awow.

He further explained, “The essential commodities especially food, fuel and also the exchange rate because we know exchange rates have gone up because of the lack of hard currency in the market.”

Awow emphasized, “These are the directives of the President and the whole government led by the Vice President for the Economic Cluster.”

Continuing, he stated, “We are working every week to make sure that we review the market and see what kind of intervention is needed to have a stable market.”

“We will also move from there to food production the President made it in his policy statement that we shall move to food production so we are going to support farmers through the Agriculture Bank of South Sudan so that they can produce food within this year.”

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls 1

NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi 2

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei 3

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei

Published Sunday, May 12, 2024

South Sudanese fish traders urged to heed export regulations 4

South Sudanese fish traders urged to heed export regulations

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts 5

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts

Published Friday, May 10, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

How ‘fake it until you make it’ works for DJ Cent

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t rejects proposal to reopen negotiation on 2018 peace accord – Yakani

Published 2 hours ago

Awow promises changes in food, fuel prices and exchange rates in days

Published 2 hours ago

5 killed in cattle camp attacks in Warrap’s Tonj East

Published 2 hours ago

Officers’ negligence behind death of 7 inside container in Warrap: Lul

Published 4 hours ago

Experts predict hard times for South Sudan as economy plummets

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!