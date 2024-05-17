17th May 2024
5 killed in cattle camp attacks in Warrap’s Tonj East

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Cattle are a source of prestige and wealth in South Sudan and are seen by some officials as a cause of insecurity. (Photo: Courtesy).

Warrap State government said five people have been killed and ten others injured in an attack on three cattle camps in Luacjang, Tonj East County.

The violence, according Warrap State Information Minister William Wol Mayom, took place on Thursday at 8:00AM.

Mayom alleged that the attackers were armed bandits from Pakam of Rumbek North in neighboring Lakes State.

“Yesterday, at around 8 am, an attack came in three different directions where by 3 cattle camps of Luacjang came under attack by the suspected armed youths from Pakam and Nuer Adol of payiny –Jar,” he said.

“This incident led to the loss of 5 people on the side of Luacjang and 10 others sustained gun injures.”

The official urged Lakes state authorities to convince the armed youths to refrain from attacking his state.

He added that Kuajok will soon reach out to peace partners to initiate dialogue between the two states.

“We urge the government of Lakes State to convince its armed youths so that they do not reach and attack the people of Luacjang especially in the swampy areas.”

“We are also coordinating with our NGOs and peace partners to make sure that this season, we will convene an inter-state peace dialogue that will bring all the cattle camp keepers, executive chiefs, and state leaders to have a peace dialogue between the two sisterly state.”

Several phone calls to Lakes State Minister of Information for a comment went un answered.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

