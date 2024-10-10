South Sudan U-20 team secures 2-1 win over Ethiopia in CECAFA qualifiers

The South Sudan under-20 men’s football team achieved a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ethiopia yesterday at the Azam Complex Stadium in Tanzania during the CECAFA Group stage qualifiers.

This win marks a crucial turnaround for the Bright Stars, who had previously suffered a 1-0 defeat against Burundi in their opening match.

South Sudan struck early, with striker Ngang Garang scoring in the 14th minute.

The Ethiopian defence misjudged a back pass, allowing Garang to slip past the defenders and find the net.

Ethiopia fought back and managed to equalize, but South Sudan reclaimed the lead in the 75th minute when Daniel Bichiok scored from a well-executed corner kick.

Ethiopian defender Wancha Thurbiel brought the score to 2-1 with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area in the 80th minute, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.

Looking ahead, South Sudan faces a critical match against Uganda, who recently defeated Burundi 4-1.

Having already secured their place in next year’s African Championship by winning their first match against Ethiopia 3-1, Uganda poses a significant challenge for the Bright Stars.

With both South Sudan and Burundi tied at three points each, the final qualification slot from Group 2 is up for grabs.

To advance, South Sudan needs at least a draw against Uganda while hoping for a Burundi loss against Ethiopia in their final group match.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the African Championship next year, intensifying the pressure as the Bright Stars prepare for this decisive clash against Uganda.

