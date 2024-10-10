South Sudan prepares to face Kenya in 2025 CHAN zone qualifiers

South Sudan is gearing up to face Kenya in the first round of the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Zone qualifiers.

The first leg of this highly anticipated match will take place between October 25-27, 2024, with the return leg scheduled for November 1-3, 2024.

The draw, conducted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo, has set the stage for an exciting competition among 11 teams in East Africa.

The winner of the South Sudan-Kenya match will advance to face the victor of the Rwanda-Djibouti matchup.

Meanwhile, Burundi will compete against Somalia, with the winner taking on Uganda, which has automatically qualified for the second round due to its high ranking.

In another pairing, Ethiopia will go up against Eritrea, and the winner will meet the victor of the Sudan-Tanzania match.

The second round of qualifiers is set for December 20-29, 2024.

The CHAN tournament, which showcases only local players from domestic leagues, is distinct from other major competitions like the Africa Cup of Nations, where international players are eligible.

This format not only allows local talent to shine on a continental stage but also promotes the development of regional football.

For South Sudan, the qualifiers present an opportunity to highlight the strength and depth of its domestic league.

The concept of the CHAN tournament was introduced on September 11, 2007, during a CAF Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Launched in 2009, the tournament aims to provide local players with a platform to represent their countries and enhance the visibility of their national leagues.

Since its inception, the competition has expanded from 8 to 18 teams, beginning with the 2022 edition.

Historically, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Morocco have dominated the CHAN, each winning two titles.

They are followed by Tunisia, Libya, and the current champions, Senegal, who have each claimed the trophy once.

Senegal made history as the first West African nation to win the CHAN title, defeating Algeria on penalties during the tournament held from January 13 to February 4, 2023, after their triumph in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

