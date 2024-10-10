Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image

The Deputy Director General for Intelligence Operations of the National Security Service’s Internal Security Bureau has called on the new intelligence chief, Gen. Akec Tong Aleu, to work towards improving the internal and external image of the institution.

Lt. Gen. Yiey Dak Wie made the remarks during the reception of Gen. Akec at the National Security Headquarters in Juba’s jebel suburb following the latter’s appointment through a Presidential Decree on 2nd October 2024.

Stressing that the institution has previously been the subject of criticism from within and outside the country, Gen. Dak called on his boss to start on a good note and improve the image of the institution.

“Mr. Director, in the past the national security service has subjected itself or we have been subjected to many criticisms here internally and externally,” he said.

In October 2, President Kiir relieved Gen. Akol Koor Kuch from the security agency which he had led for more than a decade, and appointed him as the governor of Warrap State.

Gen. Akol arrived from abroad on Wednesday to a mammoth reception by his state citizens at Juba International Airport – only for his appointment to revoked by President Kiir in a decree read out on national television.

The deputy director said he believes that transforming the image of the institution will help reconcile it with citizens and create a peaceful country.

“With your new coming, it is also important to start from the good points that may lead to improve our image internally and externally. This is also very important for you and for the government of our country.”

“We all know the work of the National Security, it means to reconcile, to make peaceful countries, to create a peaceful leadership in the country, to create love and honesty with the citizens. These are the factors that are very important for our country to be as a country.”

Gen. Dak could not go into details on why the NSS has been subjected to criticisms.

However, rights groups said the security agency had a fearsome reputation and was a vital tool for silencing dissent under Gen. Akol’s reign.

