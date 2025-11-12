12th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | National News | News   |   South Sudan to showcase local products at East African trade fair

South Sudan to showcase local products at East African trade fair

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 10 minutes ago

South Sudan will partake in this year EAC trade fair - courtesy photo

The Embassy of South Sudan in Kenya has announced that the country will be taking part in the ongoing East African Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Trade Fair in Nairobi.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the embassy said South Sudan has been allocated Thursday, 13th November 2025 as its exhibition day.

The annual regional trade fair, now in its 25th year since inception, brings together all six East African Community member states, including South Sudan. This year’s edition also features DR Congo and Somalia as additional participants.

According to the embassy, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in partnership with South Sudan’s leading women entrepreneurs, will host the national booth.

It said the booth will showcase a wide range of high-quality and organic products “Made in South Sudan.”

Products to be displayed include agricultural produce such as gum arabic, rice, beans, coffee, honey, hibiscus (karkadeh), sesame, and peanuts.

Other items include:

  • Oils and Butter Products: Shea Nilotica butter, raw shea butter, lulu oil, raw simsim oil, sesame oil, peanut oil, and sunflower oil.
  • Flours and Grains: Posho flour, cassava flour, Azam flour, and dried goods like okra and sweet potatoes.
  • Food and Beverages: Sugar, salt, milk, peanut butter, cookies (Khabis), tea leaves, and food flavours such as Rico.
  • Natural Skincare and Toiletries: Laundry bar soaps, washing powder, and specialised treatment products.
  • Handicrafts and Textiles: Beads, artefacts, bedsheets, and other cultural items.

The embassy said the business community, investors, and the general public are invited to visit the South Sudan booth to engage directly with innovators, experience unique South Sudanese products, and explore potential partnerships.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 1

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 2

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states 3

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist 4

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist

Published November 7, 2025

Minister Barnaba Bak calls for revenue boost, spending cuts to stabilize economy 5

Minister Barnaba Bak calls for revenue boost, spending cuts to stabilize economy

Published November 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan to showcase local products at East African trade fair

Published 10 minutes ago

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session

Published 33 minutes ago

UN Chief: 2018 peace process takes ‘dangerous direction’

Published 1 hour ago

Justice Minister tables Mining Act Amendment Bill before Parliament

Published 3 hours ago

Governor Dollar reinstates suspended Maiwut commissioner Ler Jok

Published 13 hours ago

Why South Sudan must cut spending and go digital: Seasoned writer backs finance minister’s strategies

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.