You are here: Home | Business & Economy | National News | News | South Sudan to showcase local products at East African trade fair
The Embassy of South Sudan in Kenya has announced that the country will be taking part in the ongoing East African Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Trade Fair in Nairobi.
In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the embassy said South Sudan has been allocated Thursday, 13th November 2025 as its exhibition day.
The annual regional trade fair, now in its 25th year since inception, brings together all six East African Community member states, including South Sudan. This year’s edition also features DR Congo and Somalia as additional participants.
According to the embassy, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in partnership with South Sudan’s leading women entrepreneurs, will host the national booth.
It said the booth will showcase a wide range of high-quality and organic products “Made in South Sudan.”
Products to be displayed include agricultural produce such as gum arabic, rice, beans, coffee, honey, hibiscus (karkadeh), sesame, and peanuts.
Other items include:
The embassy said the business community, investors, and the general public are invited to visit the South Sudan booth to engage directly with innovators, experience unique South Sudanese products, and explore potential partnerships.
Published 10 minutes ago
Published 33 minutes ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 13 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.