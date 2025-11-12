South Sudan to showcase local products at East African trade fair

The Embassy of South Sudan in Kenya has announced that the country will be taking part in the ongoing East African Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Trade Fair in Nairobi.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the embassy said South Sudan has been allocated Thursday, 13th November 2025 as its exhibition day.

The annual regional trade fair, now in its 25th year since inception, brings together all six East African Community member states, including South Sudan. This year’s edition also features DR Congo and Somalia as additional participants.

According to the embassy, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in partnership with South Sudan’s leading women entrepreneurs, will host the national booth.

It said the booth will showcase a wide range of high-quality and organic products “Made in South Sudan.”

Products to be displayed include agricultural produce such as gum arabic, rice, beans, coffee, honey, hibiscus (karkadeh), sesame, and peanuts.

Other items include:

Oils and Butter Products: Shea Nilotica butter, raw shea butter, lulu oil, raw simsim oil, sesame oil, peanut oil, and sunflower oil.

Flours and Grains: Posho flour, cassava flour, Azam flour, and dried goods like okra and sweet potatoes.

Food and Beverages: Sugar, salt, milk, peanut butter, cookies (Khabis), tea leaves, and food flavours such as Rico.

Natural Skincare and Toiletries: Laundry bar soaps, washing powder, and specialised treatment products.

Handicrafts and Textiles: Beads, artefacts, bedsheets, and other cultural items.

The embassy said the business community, investors, and the general public are invited to visit the South Sudan booth to engage directly with innovators, experience unique South Sudanese products, and explore potential partnerships.

