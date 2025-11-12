Power outage forces adjournment of special court session

The 20th session of the Special Court trying the suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused was abruptly adjourned shortly after it began at Freedom Hall this morning due to a power outage.

The court started as scheduled, with all parties present except the 4th and 6th accused, who were reported absent due to health problems.

However, the courtroom remained in darkness as electricity was unavailable.

One of the presiding judges, Justice Stephen Simon, announced the adjournment, saying: “I think because of the lack of electricity, we are going to adjourn the session to the next day after tomorrow, (Friday).”

Today’s sitting was expected to allow the panel of judges to examine the Chief Investigator and consider applications submitted by both the prosecution and the defense teams.

Editor’s Note: This story is still being developed story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Please refresh the page to get the latest version.

