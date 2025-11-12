Former traffic police boss denies refusing transfer to Aweil

The former Director General of Traffic Police, Major General Kon John Akot, says he was never officially served with the directive transferring him to Aweil as Police Commissioner and has dismissed reports claiming he refused the transfer.

Major General Kon was among 13 senior officers reshuffled from their positions by the Inspector General of Police, General Abraham Manyuat Peter, yesterday.

Following the announcement, unverified reports circulated claiming that General Kon had rejected his new posting in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

In a statement to the media, the former traffic boss said he did not decline the transfer but only learned about it through social media.

“I called Hon. Minister about the transfer, the minister told me has no information about it, i told the minister that i had from someone that i was transferred, the minister said how can you be transferred without my consultation as the minister? Since yesterday at 2:00 a.m. until now i didn’t leave my house, and no one informed me officially that i was transferred, and when someone is transferred, he is served with an official document or notification,” he said.

He said a brigadier general later came to his office to close it and disarm his bodyguards, an action he described as militarily inappropriate given his senior rank.

“Transfers are normal procedures, i was transferred to Raja before, i immediately went there two days after my transfer. There is no place in South Sudan that i will say i will not go when i’m transferred, this is what is happening,” he added.

Gen. Kon added that he later called the Minister of Interior to confirm the transfer, but the minister had no knowledge of it.

He now says he will take legal action against those who posted on social media claiming he defied the transfer order.

