24th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   South Sudan tests its first-ever weighbridge system at Nimule

South Sudan tests its first-ever weighbridge system at Nimule

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

The new weighbridge system at Nimule Border was officially launched by the Ministry of Roads and Bridges on Saturday, November 23, 2024. – Courtesy of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges.

South Sudan conducted a test of the first-ever installed weighbridge system at the Nimule border crossing on Saturday, marking a significant step toward enhancing transport monitoring and regulation.

According to the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, the primary aim of the newly installed weighbridge system at the Nimule border is to monitor and measure vehicle loads, helping to mitigate the damage caused by overloading on South Sudan’s main roads.

Overloaded vehicles are a major factor in road deterioration, leading to costly repairs and reduced road lifespan.

Project Manager Engineer Charless Ohisa explained that the weighbridge system features two key components: high-speed weighing and static weighing, each serving a distinct purpose in assessing vehicle compliance with load regulations.

The high-speed weighing component uses sensors to estimate the vehicle’s load while it’s still in motion, providing a quick assessment of whether a vehicle is likely overloaded.

This is followed by the static weighing phase, which conducts a more detailed and accurate load measurement to ensure precise determination of the vehicle’s load status.

Engineer Ohisa further clarified the system’s functionality: “The high-speed weighing system has a sensor that gives an estimated load, indicating whether the vehicle is likely compliant or overloaded. If the system displays a green arrow on the digital screen, the vehicle is compliant. If it shows red, the vehicle is suspected to be overloaded.”

This two-step process allows for efficient traffic management and load compliance monitoring, combining speed and accuracy in assessing vehicle loads.

Popular Stories
Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba 1

Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba

Published November 21, 2024

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor 2

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor

Published November 22, 2024

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba 3

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba

Published November 23, 2024

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip 4

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published November 19, 2024

Govt commissions Martyrs Bridge donated by Japan 5

Govt commissions Martyrs Bridge donated by Japan

Published November 18, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSFA denies rumors of South African funding for AFCON qualifier travel

Published 2 hours ago

SSRA trains 30 young entrepreneurs on taxpayer obligations

Published 2 hours ago

Bandits kill three passengers in Saturday ambush on Juba-Nimule highway

Published 3 hours ago

Over 17,000 returnees in Morobo, Lainya, Yei, Kajo-Keji receive ID cards

Published 3 hours ago

Bright Stars clinch second consecutive win in Africa Basketball qualifiers

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan tests its first-ever weighbridge system at Nimule

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.