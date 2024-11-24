South Sudan tests its first-ever weighbridge system at Nimule

According to the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, the primary aim of the newly installed weighbridge system at the Nimule border is to monitor and measure vehicle loads, helping to mitigate the damage caused by overloading on South Sudan’s main roads.

Overloaded vehicles are a major factor in road deterioration, leading to costly repairs and reduced road lifespan.

Project Manager Engineer Charless Ohisa explained that the weighbridge system features two key components: high-speed weighing and static weighing, each serving a distinct purpose in assessing vehicle compliance with load regulations.

The high-speed weighing component uses sensors to estimate the vehicle’s load while it’s still in motion, providing a quick assessment of whether a vehicle is likely overloaded.

This is followed by the static weighing phase, which conducts a more detailed and accurate load measurement to ensure precise determination of the vehicle’s load status.

Engineer Ohisa further clarified the system’s functionality: “The high-speed weighing system has a sensor that gives an estimated load, indicating whether the vehicle is likely compliant or overloaded. If the system displays a green arrow on the digital screen, the vehicle is compliant. If it shows red, the vehicle is suspected to be overloaded.”

This two-step process allows for efficient traffic management and load compliance monitoring, combining speed and accuracy in assessing vehicle loads.