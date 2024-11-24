Bright Stars clinch second consecutive win in Africa Basketball qualifiers

24th November 2024
Published: 4 hours ago

Kur Nyok Kuath (23) of South Sudan in action during their basketball match against Mali in Dakar on Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Courtesy of FIBA

The South Sudan national basketball team, the Bright Stars, secured their second consecutive victory in the 2025 Africa Basketball Championship qualifiers, held in Dakar, Senegal.

The team shone in African Basketball qualifiers and delivered an impressive performance, defeating Mali by a significant margin of 85 to 60.

Mali took an early lead, finishing the first quarter with a score of 19 to 15.

South Sudan regained momentum in the second quarter, outscoring Mali 24 to 13 to establish an 11-point lead.

Dominant Finish:

The Bright Stars maintained their dominance in the last quarter, securing 25 points to Mali’s 15.

Kuany Atem was the standout player of the match, scoring a game-high 17 points and making 2 steals.

Wenyan Gabriel excelled with 7 rebounds, contributing significantly to the team’s defensive strength.

Jackson Makoi demonstrated playmaking skills with an impressive 10 assists.

Kur Nyok led the team in defensive plays with 4 blocks.

South Sudan faces the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) today on Sunday to determine the group champion.

The Bright Stars have an advantage, having scored a total of 168 points in their last two games compared to DRC’s 147 points.

The match is expected to be a thrilling encounter as both teams aim to finish as group leaders.

The 2025 African Basketball Qualifiers, concluding today in Dakar, Senegal, have brought together Africa’s top teams vying for a spot in the prestigious tournament.

South Sudan’s impressive performances have showcased their growing prowess in basketball and their ambition to dominate on the continental stage.

