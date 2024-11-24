24th November 2024
Foreigner critically injured in ambush in Ruweng oil fields, authorities pursue attackers

Author: El Sheikh Chol | Published: 53 mins ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

Authorities in the Ruweng Administrative Area have reported that a foreigner is in critical condition following an ambush on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Pith Makuei area, part of South Sudan’s oil fields when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a truck carrying materials for construction under the Greater Nile Petroleum Operating Company (GPOC).

According to Simon Chol, the Information Minister for Ruweng Administrative Area, the truck, which was transporting Maram to a construction site within the oil field, fell victim to the attack by the unknown assailants.

The driver, an Ethiopian national, sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition. He is currently being transferred to a main hospital for treatment.

Minister Chol added that the attack occurred in an area known for its oil production, specifically near the South Oil Field, and that local security forces are actively pursuing the attackers.

The authorities have not yet identified the gunmen responsible for the ambush.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Saturday, November 23, Chol expressed concerns over the security situation and the ongoing efforts to apprehend those behind the attack.

“We had an incident this morning in the southern part of the Ruweng Oil Field, in a place called Pith Makuei. A truck, driven by an Ethiopian national and carrying Maram, was ambushed by armed criminals believed to have come from Unity State,” Simon stated.

“The attackers opened fire on the truck, injuring the driver before fleeing into the bush when they saw security forces approaching,” he said.

“The injured driver was immediately transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. As of now, he remains life-threatening, and by the end of the day, we may know whether he survives or succumbs to his injuries, but he is still in very critical condition,” he said.

