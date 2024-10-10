Angelina calls for complete security arrangements ahead of 2026 elections

Interior Minister Angelina Teny has emphasized the urgent need for the extended unity government to fully implement security arrangements essential for creating a conducive environment for elections.



Speaking at the welcoming ceremony for the new Director General of the Internal Security Bureau in Juba on Tuesday, Angelina highlighted that the extension of the transitional government presents an opportunity for commitment to completing these arrangements, which are vital for ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.

“This extension is not without its challenges, particularly in the security sector,” Angelina remarked.

“The National Security Service, including both the Internal and External Bureaus, has a crucial role to play. We must prioritize the implementation of Chapter Two to foster an environment that supports democratic processes.”

She further stressed the importance of preparing to provide the necessary security for the upcoming elections, underscoring that the responsibility lies with all sectors of the government.

“It’s our collective task to ensure that we meet these obligations,” she said.

