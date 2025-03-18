Govt spokesperson: Immunity of detained officials lifted to allow investigations

The Minister of Information Michael Makuei said individuals recently arrested, including those holding constitutional positions, have had their immunity lifted to undergo investigations, adding those found not guilty will be released.

Speaking at a press conference in Juba on Monday, March 17, 2025, Minister Makuei referenced a communique of IGAD’s 12th March summit, which called for the release of detainees in South Sudan if there is insufficient evidence against them.

He noted that the SPLM-IO had also made a similar call for the release of detainees.

In a statement, the SPLM-IO condemned the ongoing detention of its political leaders and reiterated its demand for the unconditional release of its officials.

The detained leaders include Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chol, Deputy CDF Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam, national lawmaker Hon. Gatwech Lam Puoch, Camilo Gatmai Kel, and 19 others.

Minister Makuei stated that the government will first investigate the detainees, and those found guilty will face legal consequences, while those cleared will be released.

“If you remember very well, there was the IGAD summit last week, and one of the resolutions is that they resolve the detainees in South Sudan should be released if there is no sufficient evidence against it,” Makuei stated.

“There are people who are detained, and these people, some of them are constitutional post-holders, others are not. Those who are constitutional post-holders, their immunity has been lifted and they are there to be investigated,” he said.

“They will be investigated and brought to books because we cannot condone anybody who is within the government and working hard to overthrow the very government, you either rebel or go, back to the bush.

“Anybody, who is, not that, even the IO, they have requested the release of these people.

“Why should they be released at a time when they are not yet investigated? They should go under investigation, and if there is no case, they will be set free,” he concluded.

