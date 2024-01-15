Activist calls for unrestricted public access to parliament

A civil society activist has called on the leadership of the national parliament to remove alleged restrictions on the citizen’s access to the premises.

Ter Manyang, Executive Director of Center for Peace and Advocacy said his organization has received reports, that security officers at the gates of the national parliament are “intentionally blocking” citizens from accessing their MPs.

Manyang said parliament is a privileged public place for all citizens to have access to their Members of Parliament, regardless of whether they have made an appointment or not.

In a press release extended to Eye Radio, he also said the public should be accorded the full right of access to information about how the affairs of government institutions are managed by their elected leaders.

The activist narrated that on January 12th, 2024, a citizen whose name he did not disclose, was denied a chance to meet a representative of his constituency by security officers at the parliament gate.

He also claimed that civil Society leaders were unable to enter the Parliament during a public hearing last year, due to the policy of not allowing citizens to have access to the National Parliament.

Eye Radio is yet to contact parliament, which is on recess, to independently verify such incidents of alleged restrictions on citizens’ access.

Manyang further said parliament is a public place to be enjoyed by all citizens.

