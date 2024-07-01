South Africa’s president announces new cabinet after elections

South Africa has announced a new coalition government and President Cyril Ramaphosa formed a cabinet on Sunday after his ANC party lost parliamentary majority in the May 2024 elections.

The African National Congress (ANC), which has governed the country since 1994, has maintained 20 out of 32 cabinet positions, including key ministries such as foreign affairs, finance, defense, justice and police.

Ramaphosa retained Paul Mashatile as his deputy and appointed Ronald Lamola as the new minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

He also appointed his main political rival, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as Minister of Agriculture.

“The establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in the history of our democracy,” Ramaphosa said in a televised speech.

“These men and women we have appointed to the executive are drawn from all corners of our country. None of the members of the National Executive has been appointed to serve the interests of a particular constituency, a particular party or a particular section of society.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA), will hold six portfolios including home affairs, environment and public works.

Ramaphosa’s Cabinet announcement was delayed after intense bargaining and lengthy negotiations for cabinet positions with 10 partners, particularly the second largest party DA.

