24th July 2025
Pibor Chief Gola: Let us unite as people of peace and purpose

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

Crowd gathered in Gumuruk County to listen to Gola Boyoi Gola, the New Chief Administrator of Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA)- Photo Credit: GPAA Presss Unit.

The Chief Administrator of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Gola Boyoi Gola, has called on communities in the area to embrace peace and unity as key to development.

Speaking during a visit to Gumuruk County, Gola says his return to office is to continue what he describes as unfinished development projects, following his recent reappointment by President Salva Kiir.

Gola received a hero’s reception upon his return as Chief Administrative to the area this week.

He said the Greater Pibor Administrative Area is blessed, and urged the communities to put an end to violence and avoid confrontations with neighbouring areas.

“What I ask of you in return for this grand reception and the love you have shown is that there must be mutual understanding. If we say, stop the problems, you stop them. If we say, do not go to our neighbours, then do not go.

“Let us be people of peace for the sake of development in our country. Because if there is war, there can be no development,” he said.

Gola said his priorities will include building roads and improve service delivery.

This way, he said, will allow for development to take place in the area.

“Let us resume from where we stopped. Let’s continue building roads. Security must be our number one priority. We don’t want chaos, looting, or violence. Let’s work together for unity and development — whether you’re from Gumuruk, Lekuangole, Verteth, Boma, or Pocahlla we are all one people of Greater Pibor,” he said.

Gola expressed gratitude to President Salva Kiir for reinstating him and urged the public to reciprocate the trust by promoting stability.

