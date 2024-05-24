Priest Yugue’s ‘brutal murder’ tantamount to attack on church -Bishop

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tambura-Yambio has described as an attack on the church in South Sudan, the recent forced disappearance of clergy Luke Yugue.

He describes Father Yugue as a beloved young priest who dedicated his life to serving the people and the communities in the diocese.

The two left Nagero for Tambura County on 27th April 2024 and went missing along the way before reaching their destination.

On the 5th of this month, hundreds of faithful gathered in Yambio for a five-day prayer of hope and solidarity fora safe rescue of Father Yugue and his driver.

But in the middle of this week, Barani Eduardo Hiiboro declared the funeral for the missing Priest starting yesterday.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview on Thursday Bishop Hiiboro said the kidnapping of the priest is not only an attack on the Catholic church but also on the places of worship, faith and practice.

“The motives of all these things that have happened may be different but all of them qualify that it is an attack on the church and not only the Catholic church, but on the places of worship, in the places of faith and practice.

So it is condemned, is not right because this is an institution which in every society has an immunity meant to serving the community and the people God freely,” said Bishop Hiiboro.



The religious leader called on the authorities to identify the people who committed these sins to Father Luke Yugue and his driver Michael Gbeko.

“What pains me and that makes the whole story here l is the failure of authority to identify the people who do committed these sins,” he added.



The latest inter-communal violence in Tambura has claimed dozens of lives, led to abductions, and widespread instability, and forced thousands to seek refuge in UN camps.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it has deployed an additional 76 peacekeepers to reinforce its peacekeeping base, protect displaced families, and boost patrols in the area.

It said more than 13,000 people have sought sanctuary at a displacement camp outside a UN temporary base and 4,000 have arrived at another site in Tambura town.

