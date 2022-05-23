Report: Bona Malwal, Dr. Francis Deng fuelled Twic-Ngok conflict

The findings of the investigation committee on the inter-communal clashes in Aneet revealed that two prominent personalities among others have fueled the Twic-Ngok conflict.



In a 94-page report seen by Eye Radio, the committee found that publications written by Bona Malwal and Abyei intellectuals including Dr. Francis Mading Deng fuelled the conflict.

Dr. Francis Mading Deng is former South Sudan ambassador to the United Nations, and a native of Abyei Administrative Area.

While, uncle Bona Malwal Madut is a veteran South Sudanese politician from Twic Mayardit County of Warrap state.

Also in the report, the committee established that the Survey initiated by Abyei Special Administration Area is the root cause of the conflict.

It noted that the SSPDF in Majak-Kol and Rumkoor barracks failed to contain the situation which led to insecurity that resulted in the loss of lives and properties.

This, according to the committee, is because the soldiers had identified themselves with their communities.

It also observed that the presence of UNISFA on the ground limited the role of SSPDF in providing security in the area, especially in Abyei.

In its findings, the committee says UNISFA also failed to carry out its duties of protecting the civilians as mandated by the status of force agreement, or SOFA.

The committee further observed that the poverty, underdevelopment, and unemployment contributed to insecurity in the area.

The delay in the settlement of Abyei status continues to frustrate the two communities.

In its recommendations, the investigation committee on the inter-communal clashes in Aneet called for formation of the national border demarcation committee to address issues of internal boundaries in the country.

It also called for the establishment of a special court for Aneet.

The committee also recommended that new robust security measures be put in place to manage the current and future security situation in the area.

It called for empowerment of traditional authority to address and resolve local issues within the communities there.

The eleven-member committee was formed by President Salva Kiir in February this year to investigate Aneet market shooting.

This came after three people were killed and six others injured in a random shooting at Aneet market in Abyei of the Administrative Area.

Abyei chief administrator Kuol Diem Kuol alleged that the attack was carried out by armed youth from Twic County of Warrap State.

A nurse working for the Medicines Sans Frontiers was killed and more than 50,000 people have also been displaced in the fighting.

As a result, UNMISS and MSF issued a statement condemning the attack.

The medical charity MSF and Save the Children suspended their operations in the area after several of its staff were displaced due to the recent conflict.

The committee led by Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi Akol handed its report to President Salva Kiir on Friday last week.

