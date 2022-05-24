24th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Three killed in cattle raid in Gemeza, Terekeka County

Three killed in cattle raid in Gemeza, Terekeka County

Author: Obaj Okucj | Published: 2 hours ago

herdsman stand aloof at a Cattle camp/ Courtesy of Getty image

At least three people have been killed in a cattle-related attack in Gemeza area, Terekeka County of Central Equatoria state.

A witness told Eye Radio attack occurred Sunday afternoon at around 2:00 PM in an area called Pokor in Gemeza.

Simon Laku said the cattle raiders attacked some herders who were grazing in the area.

“The incident took place at a place called Pokor in Gemeza, and it took place around 2:00 pm when the attackers came and raided a cattle camp in the area. They clashed and exchanged fire with the attackers who were near the main road.”

He said the attackers managed to flee with an unknown number of the cattle during the raid.

The deceased victims are two men aged 45 and 55 and a 30-year-old woman found dead near a farm.

Laku is now urging the government to provide security in the area to stop the incident from recurring.

“We don’t want any war, we can’t shed blood without any reason. So, my message is that our government please stop this thing and the fighting should stop. And let’s go back to peace.”

“If our government is listening to this matter then let them send this message to those who loot and kill citizens. For those who are listening, let them take our message so that these people stop what they are doing.”

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit 1

Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit

Published Friday, May 20, 2022

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi 2

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule 3

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule

Published Sunday, May 22, 2022

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders 4

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders

Published Thursday, May 19, 2022

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei 5

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Here’s why wrestling match in Terekeka ended in dramatic draw

Published 20 mins ago

Three killed in cattle raid in Gemeza, Terekeka County

Published 2 hours ago

Report: Bona Malwal, Dr. Francis Deng fuelled Twic-Ngok conflict

Published 15 hours ago

Parliament adjourned over power outage, MPs condemn it

Published 18 hours ago

Abyei residents protest killing, looting of property

Published 19 hours ago

“Embrace sports as means to promote peaceful coexistence”, youth urged

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.