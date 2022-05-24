Three killed in cattle raid in Gemeza, Terekeka County

At least three people have been killed in a cattle-related attack in Gemeza area, Terekeka County of Central Equatoria state.

A witness told Eye Radio attack occurred Sunday afternoon at around 2:00 PM in an area called Pokor in Gemeza.

Simon Laku said the cattle raiders attacked some herders who were grazing in the area.

“The incident took place at a place called Pokor in Gemeza, and it took place around 2:00 pm when the attackers came and raided a cattle camp in the area. They clashed and exchanged fire with the attackers who were near the main road.”

He said the attackers managed to flee with an unknown number of the cattle during the raid.

The deceased victims are two men aged 45 and 55 and a 30-year-old woman found dead near a farm.

Laku is now urging the government to provide security in the area to stop the incident from recurring.

“We don’t want any war, we can’t shed blood without any reason. So, my message is that our government please stop this thing and the fighting should stop. And let’s go back to peace.”

“If our government is listening to this matter then let them send this message to those who loot and kill citizens. For those who are listening, let them take our message so that these people stop what they are doing.”

