5th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Interviews | News   |   Meet John Wulu, journalist once banned from practising journalism

Meet John Wulu, journalist once banned from practising journalism

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

John Wulu Deng, 41, the Station Manager of Top FM - Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio | April 30, 2022

For his work as a journalist in Rumbek – South Sudan, John Wulu was subjected to arrest, jail, and a 10-year ban from practising journalism because of his reporting.

Wulu, who hails from Wulu County of Lakes State is the current Station Manager of Top FM in the capital, Juba.

The 41-year-old journalist received his first journalism training in 1996 after being trained by BBC for 9 months in Nairobi, Kenya.

In 2007, he became a Radio Rumbek reporter in Wulu County of Lakes State.

Until 2008, Wulu used to record events using Tape and ride a bicycle for about 51 km to submit his stories for broadcast at Radio Rumbek.

Eye Radio reporter, Charles Wote caught up with him on the observance of World Press Freedom day – Wednesday May 3, 2022.

Wulu started by highlighting his journalism career and how he suffered arrests and detentions and this is what he had to say.

Clip ……………………. John Wulu 01

In part two of the interview, Wulu talked about what is required to promote free press in South Sudan.

Clip ……………………. John Wulu 02

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Brother of S4 student explains why he pulled sister out of examination room 1

Brother of S4 student explains why he pulled sister out of examination room

Published Monday, May 2, 2022

Body of missing Brisbane-South Sudanese woman found, family says 2

Body of missing Brisbane-South Sudanese woman found, family says

Published Monday, May 2, 2022

Bor S4 girl misses last papers as brothers dragged her from exams hall 3

Bor S4 girl misses last papers as brothers dragged her from exams hall

Published Friday, April 29, 2022

Governor Adil orders plot owners to build or lose ownership. 4

Governor Adil orders plot owners to build or lose ownership.

Published Friday, April 29, 2022

MP condemns gruesome murder of four family members in Wonduruba 5

MP condemns gruesome murder of four family members in Wonduruba

Published Sunday, May 1, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Father appeals to govt for release of son detained in DR Congo

Published 1 hour ago

Police report 2 bodies found in Mugali area of Magwi County

Published 2 hours ago

Country’s oil sold up to 2027,” says finance minister

Published 3 hours ago

Covid: World’s true pandemic death toll nearly 15 million, says WHO

Published 4 hours ago

Businesses in Aweil reopen after riots over killing of minor

Published 6 hours ago

Renovation of Juba University cost $1.3m – Prof. Akec

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.