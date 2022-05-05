Meet John Wulu, journalist once banned from practising journalism

For his work as a journalist in Rumbek – South Sudan, John Wulu was subjected to arrest, jail, and a 10-year ban from practising journalism because of his reporting.

Wulu, who hails from Wulu County of Lakes State is the current Station Manager of Top FM in the capital, Juba.

The 41-year-old journalist received his first journalism training in 1996 after being trained by BBC for 9 months in Nairobi, Kenya.

In 2007, he became a Radio Rumbek reporter in Wulu County of Lakes State.

Until 2008, Wulu used to record events using Tape and ride a bicycle for about 51 km to submit his stories for broadcast at Radio Rumbek.

Eye Radio reporter, Charles Wote caught up with him on the observance of World Press Freedom day – Wednesday May 3, 2022.

Wulu started by highlighting his journalism career and how he suffered arrests and detentions and this is what he had to say.

In part two of the interview, Wulu talked about what is required to promote free press in South Sudan.

