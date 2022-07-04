‘Recommit to Papal kiss as we reschedule visit’, Abp Welby

The Archbishop of Canterbury has reminded South Sudan leaders to recommit to the 2019 spiritual retreat in Rome, Italy before they could reschedule visit to Juba.

The 2019-retreat saw Pope Francis hierarchically kiss the feet of President Kiir, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Taban Deng Gai, and Rebecca Nyandeng at his own house in Santa Marta, Italy.

During the ritual, the Pontiff appealed to the political leaders to respect any peace agreement they signed saying, God entrusted them the responsibility of guiding his people.

For his part, Opposition Leader Dr. Riek Machar, the first vice president-designate, said the act by the pope was a gift from God and had given them the push to implement the September 2018 peace accord.

Meanwhile, a religious leader warned that the kissing of the leaders’ feet by Pope Francis symbolized that leaders should not be above the people they serve.

On Saturday, Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic, Justin Welby of Canterbury and Iain Greenshields who is Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, paid their solidarity with the people of South Sudan.

In separate video messages, the global religious leaders call on the peace leaders to lead a path of forgiveness and reconciliation.

In his remarks, Welby reminded the presidency of their commitment during the 2019 retreat in Sant Maria, Italy.

“This was promised during the spiritual retreat in 2019. I pray that through them, your leaders would listen to you, the people and to their conscience and to the government. So that when we visit your country, we will pray with them for the healing of the nation”, Welby stated.

“I pray for all of you in your daily choices, turn from the spirit of revenge, seek the spirit of reconciliation. God knows how hard that is. This hard thing is our greatest strength,” he added.

Apparently, the peace parties are grappling with implementing key provisions of the peace agreement.

So far, the leaders have not graduated the unified forces which is seen by many as vital to drive the peace agreement forward.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter