Prosecutors unveil gruesome charges against Machar, co-accused over Nasir incident

The Special Court for National Crimes has officially unveiled grave criminal charges against Dr. Riek Machar and several high-ranking military officials in relation to the March 2025 massacre in Nasir County, Upper Nile State—an attack described by prosecutors as one of the most “apocalyptic” atrocities in South Sudan’s recent history.

During the opening session, Lead Prosecutor Ajo Ohisa accused Machar and his co-defendants of orchestrating a well-financed, premeditated assault by the White Army militia, which led to the deaths of dozens of government soldiers and civilians, many of whom were executed at point-blank range and dumped in the Sobat River.

“The people of South Sudan and the world witnessed crimes that strike at the very heart of our constitutional order… an apocalyptic scene comparable to the biblical Valley of Bones,” said Ohisa.

According to the prosecution’s statement, the attack targeted a government military garrison in Nasir, which was overrun between 3rd and 7th March 2025. The indictment alleges that surrendering soldiers were executed, and their bodies left to rot, while others were thrown into the river.

Prosecutors argue that the White Army militia was not acting independently, but rather under direct command from SPLA-IO officers, with Machar as the commander-in-chief who had strategic control and knowledge of the operation.

“The prosecution will demonstrate that this was not spontaneous violence, but a coordinated criminal scheme,” Ohisa told the court.

He added that the accused are responsible for inciting, arming, organizing, and funding the attacks, with some SPLA-IO commanders allegedly operating from Juba to coordinate the offensive.

The prosecution plans to call over 100 witnesses, present forensic evidence, and seek the court’s permission to try those at large in absentia.

The indictment lists include: Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon – First Vice President (suspended)

Puot Kang Chol – Minister of Petroleum, Lt.‑Gen Gabriel Duop Lam – Chief of Staff, SPLM‑IO

Mam Pal Dhuor – Senior SPLM‑IO member, Gatwich Lam Puoch – Senior SPLM‑IO official, Brig‑Gen Camilo Gatmai Kel – Brigadier General, SPLM‑IO military official, Mading Riek Yak (Mading Riek Yac) – Senior SPLM‑IO member, and Dominic Gatrgok (Dominic Gadrog) Riek – Senior SPLM‑IO member

The charges include violations of more than 20 sections of South Sudan’s Penal Code Act 2008, including murder, terrorism, treason, war crimes, abuse of office, and financing of terrorism under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Act 2012.

This trial marks one of the most significant legal proceedings in South Sudan since its independence, as it involves top political and military figures and allegations of crimes that may constitute international crimes.

The next court session is scheduled for Wednesday, where the first prosecution witness is expected to testify.

