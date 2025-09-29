Bor Commissioner: Five Killed, eight injured in two Clashes

At least five people were killed and eight others wounded in two separate violent clashes on Saturday in Bor, Jonglei State, a local official has confirmed.

Bor County Commissioner Samuel Ateny Pech said the first incident broke out during a football match between teams from Bor County and Yirol East County, held at a public ground in central Bor.

The altercation, involving members of the Nyara and Pariak communities, escalated into violence, resulting in one fatality.

In a separate and more alarming development, gunmen suspected to be members of a local armed group known as the Red Belt staged an ambush on a convoy of government officials returning from a wrestling event.

“We were traveling when our convoy fell into an ambush near the market. Fighting broke out between the national security and the Red Belt. Three civilians were wounded, two civilians were killed, two national security officers were wounded, and two Red Belt members were killed.

“Another three Red Belt members were wounded. The fighting ended the same evening, and since then, there have been no further casualties,” he said.

Security personnel from the National Security Service responded swiftly, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire that claimed seven lives.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Commissioner Ateny confirmed that three civilians were killed in the crossfire, along with three of the attackers. Eight people were injured, including three civilians, two security officers, and three members of the Red Belt group.

Commissioner Ateny also characterized the Red Belt group as no longer being civilian youth, traditionally known for protecting their cattle, but as an emerging anti-government force.

“These youths were once cattle herders who protected their livestock using weapons they acquired themselves, often by selling or stealing their own goats and cows.

“They later began identifying as the Red Belt. Over time, their behavior shifted, and they now act like an anti-government group. What happened on the 27th clearly shows that the Red Belt is no longer a civilian organization. They attacked government officials, which confirms their rebellious stance,” he said.