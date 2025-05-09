Primate Badi refutes allegations he was beaten in church land dispute

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS), Primate Justin Badi Arama, refuted social media allegations that he was beaten during riots at St. Stephen Parish in Central Equatoria on Thursday.

Photos of Primate Badi seated on the ground and a group of faithful in a heated tension with Gezira residents claiming ownership of a disputed part of the church land, emerged on social media on May 8.

This prompted online speculations that the bishop and his followers were beaten by angry residents. Reacting to the claims, Primate Badi said his sitting down was in prayers and fasting for the ongoing land dispute.

“Nobody was beaten, but only stones fell on some few priests and laity. The situation was contained by the police before we arrived at the scene,” he said.

“The photo of the primate sitting down was in prayers and fasting for this situation. It is not as alleged that he was beaten. Nobody beat the primate. We have declared a one month of prayers which started with three days of prayer and fasting at the scene in Munuki.”

On 20th April, Rev. Paul Samuel Paul, Parish Priest of St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Munuki, accused the state Ministry Housing, Land, and Public Utilities, of demolishing church residents’ quarter in an attempt to seize the land.

This came after the religious leader alleged that CES Land Minister David Morbe Aquilino in the company of National Security officers, demolished parts of the church resident without issuing prior notice to the church administration in March.

In response, Central Equatoria Minister of Housing, Land, and Public Utilities, David Morbe Aquilino issued a public apology to the leadership of Episcopal Church for what had happened.

According to him, Central Equatoria Governor Augustino Jadalla directed the suspension of the ongoing land dispute between St. Stephen Parish and residents within that land in Munuki Juba until further notice.

“We are very sorry for what had happened. We need to inform the leadership of the Episcopal Church that since we received directives from the Governor of Central Equatoria concerning the area, stating that everything must stop, we adhered to it.”

“We didn’t send any people on the ground, and we didn’t communicate with any official channels or security in order to go on the ground. We want to convey this message to our father, the Primate Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of Sudan and South Sudan, that what was said is not true and didn’t come from us.”

According to Primate Badi, St. Stephen Parish was established in 1965 and the land now in question was allocated to the church in 1987 by then-Regional Ministry of Housing and Utilities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter