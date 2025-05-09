9th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Primate Badi refutes allegations he was beaten in church land dispute

Primate Badi refutes allegations he was beaten in church land dispute

Author: Madrama James | Published: 8 hours ago

Primate Justin Badi Arama. (Photo: Courtesy).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS), Primate Justin Badi Arama, refuted social media allegations that he was beaten during riots at St. Stephen Parish in Central Equatoria on Thursday.

Photos of Primate Badi seated on the ground and a group of faithful in a heated tension with Gezira residents claiming ownership of a disputed part of the church land, emerged on social media on May 8.

This prompted online speculations that the bishop and his followers were beaten by angry residents. Reacting to the claims, Primate Badi said his sitting down was in prayers and fasting for the ongoing land dispute.

“Nobody was beaten, but only stones fell on some few priests and laity. The situation was contained by the police before we arrived at the scene,” he said.

“The photo of the primate sitting down was in prayers and fasting for this situation. It is not as alleged that he was beaten. Nobody beat the primate. We have declared a one month of prayers which started with three days of prayer and fasting at the scene in Munuki.”

On 20th April, Rev. Paul Samuel Paul, Parish Priest of St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Munuki, accused the state Ministry Housing, Land, and Public Utilities, of demolishing church residents’ quarter in an attempt to seize the land.

This came after the religious leader alleged that CES Land Minister David Morbe Aquilino in the company of National Security officers, demolished parts of the church resident without issuing prior notice to the church administration in March.

In response, Central Equatoria Minister of Housing, Land, and Public Utilities, David Morbe Aquilino issued a public apology to the leadership of Episcopal Church for what had happened.

According to him, Central Equatoria Governor Augustino Jadalla directed the suspension of the ongoing land dispute between St. Stephen Parish and residents within that land in Munuki Juba until further notice.

“We are very sorry for what had happened. We need to inform the leadership of the Episcopal Church that since we received directives from the Governor of Central Equatoria concerning the area, stating that everything must stop, we adhered to it.”

“We didn’t send any people on the ground, and we didn’t communicate with any official channels or security in order to go on the ground. We want to convey this message to our father, the Primate Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of Sudan and South Sudan, that what was said is not true and didn’t come from us.”

According to Primate Badi, St. Stephen Parish was established in 1965 and the land now in question was allocated to the church in 1987 by then-Regional Ministry of Housing and Utilities.

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
MSF hospital in Old Fangak bombed, multiple casualties reported 1

MSF hospital in Old Fangak bombed, multiple casualties reported

Published May 3, 2025

4 killed, 25 injured in Fangak airstrikes, including 9-month-old — Official 2

4 killed, 25 injured in Fangak airstrikes, including 9-month-old — Official

Published May 3, 2025

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road 3

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road

Published May 5, 2025

African Union chairperson, IGAD deputy executive secretary to visit South Sudan 4

African Union chairperson, IGAD deputy executive secretary to visit South Sudan

Published May 4, 2025

VP Dr Bol Mel directs settlement of SSP 43 Billion and USD 75 million in pension arears 5

VP Dr Bol Mel directs settlement of SSP 43 Billion and USD 75 million in pension arears

Published May 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

Published 6 hours ago

MP urges top govt officials to lead by example amid FIU investigation

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir urges new Ministers to improve Education and Transport

Published 8 hours ago

Primate Badi refutes allegations he was beaten in church land dispute

Published 8 hours ago

Hesitancy to report sexual exploitation helps perpetrators escape punishment: Gen. Dak

Published 9 hours ago

Army veteran Gen. Stephen Ogut Obongo dies in Juba

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.