9th May 2025
Kiir urges new Ministers to improve Education and Transport

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir poses with newly appointed Minister of Transport, Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin, and Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Madut Biar Yel, following their swearing-in ceremony on Friday, May 9, 2025. — Courtesy: OPP

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) May 9, 2025 — President Salva Kiir has called on two newly appointed ministers of Education and Transport to work hard and improve important sectors that support South Sudan’s development.

Speaking at their swearing-in ceremony on Friday, May 9, the President asked Madut Biar Yel, the new Minister of Higher Education, to bring fresh ideas and reforms to strengthen universities and improve the quality of education.

He also directed Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin, the new Minister of Transport, to speed up work on the dry port in Naivasha, Kenya, saying better cargo handling will help reduce the high cost of goods in the country.

Both ministers promised to do their best to deliver results in their new roles.

Leaders from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and the Former Detainees (FDs) also attended the event and reaffirmed their support for the peace agreement and unity in the country.

