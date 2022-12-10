UK sanctions two Unity State commissioners over “rights violations”

The British government has sanctioned the commissioners of Koch and Mayendit counties of South Sudan’s Unity State – over alleged role in conflict-related sexual violence in the oil-rich state.

In a press statement on December 9, London announced targeted sanctions on people believed to have been involved in the perpetration of sexual violence – an abominable act prohibited by international law.

“Amongst those sanctioned today are Gordon Koang Biel and Gatluak Nyang Hoth, the County Commissioners for Koch and Mayendit in South Sudan,” UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement on Friday.

“Both individuals were involved in the conflicts in the Unity State between February and May 2022, and mobilised troops to rape civilians,” Cleverly added.

Koch County Commissioner Gordon Koang Biel, and Mayendit County Commissioner Gatluak Nyang Hoth have been have accused by UNMISS and Rights groups of having orchestrated the vicious conflict that ravaged southern Unity State in early 2022.

But the two commissioners have since denied the accusations and challenged right groups and the UN to present evidence of their involvement.

Commissioners Koang Biel and Gatluak Nyang are among at least 8 individuals that the UK will block from entering the country, channeling money through UK banks, or profiting from “our economy.”

The two leaders were not immediately available for comment.

The UK further announced sanctions targeting 30 corrupt political figures, human rights violators and perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence around the world.

“This wave, co-ordinated with international partners, marks International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day,” said the British diplomat.

“The package includes individuals and entities involved in a wide range of grievous activities – including the torture of prisoners, the mobilisation of troops to rape civilians, and systematic atrocities.”

Commenting on the sanctions, Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization welcomed the move.

Yakani also urges “our leaders to abstains from carrying out senseless violence that constitutes gross human rights violation.”

