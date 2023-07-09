Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Pope Francis has announced the elevation of His Grace Stephen Ameyu Martin, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba to the rank of Cardinal along with 20 other bishops.
Francis announced a consistory for the creation of new cardinals from around the world to be installed at the Vatican on 30 September 2023.
The new cardinals would assist the Pope in leading the church as well as in choosing his successor after his death or resignation.
The 86-year-old Pontiff announced the installation ceremony during his Sunday prayer to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square.
“Let us pray for the new Cardinals, so that, confirming their adhesion to Christ, the merciful and faithful High Priest, they might help me in my ministry as Bishop of Rome for the good of the entire Holy People faithful to God,” Pope Francis said.
It will be the ninth consistory called by the pope since his election 10 years ago as the first pontiff from Latin America.
“I would like to announce that next 30 September I will hold a Consistory for the appointment of new Cardinals. Where they come from expresses the universality of the Church, which continues to proclaim the merciful love of God to all people of the earth.”
The new cardinals come from countries including the United States, Italy, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, South Sudan, Hong Kong, Poland, Malaysia, Tanzania, and Portugal.
Here is the list of the new Cardinals as published in the Vatican News.
The Pope also said that he will join the members of the College of Cardinals, two archbishops, and one religious, who have distinguished themselves for their service to the Church.
Cardinals rank second only to the pope in the Church hierarchy and serve as his closest advisers.
Due to their historical power and influence, they are still called the princes of the Church, although Francis has told them not to live like royalty and to be close to the poor, Reuters reports.
Published 37 mins ago
Published 49 mins ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Published 7 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.