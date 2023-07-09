Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Pope Francis has announced the elevation of His Grace Stephen Ameyu Martin, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba to the rank of Cardinal along with 20 other bishops.

Francis announced a consistory for the creation of new cardinals from around the world to be installed at the Vatican on 30 September 2023.

The new cardinals would assist the Pope in leading the church as well as in choosing his successor after his death or resignation.

The 86-year-old Pontiff announced the installation ceremony during his Sunday prayer to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square.

“Let us pray for the new Cardinals, so that, confirming their adhesion to Christ, the merciful and faithful High Priest, they might help me in my ministry as Bishop of Rome for the good of the entire Holy People faithful to God,” Pope Francis said.

It will be the ninth consistory called by the pope since his election 10 years ago as the first pontiff from Latin America.

“I would like to announce that next 30 September I will hold a Consistory for the appointment of new Cardinals. Where they come from expresses the universality of the Church, which continues to proclaim the merciful love of God to all people of the earth.”

The new cardinals come from countries including the United States, Italy, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, South Sudan, Hong Kong, Poland, Malaysia, Tanzania, and Portugal.

Here is the list of the new Cardinals as published in the Vatican News.

Archbishop Robert Francis PREVOST, O.S.A., Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. Archbishop Claudio GUGEROTTI, Prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches. Archbishop Víctor Manuel FERNÁNDEZ, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. Archbishop Emil Paul TSCHERRIG, Apostolic Nunzio. Archbishop Christophe Louis Yves Georges PIERRE, Apostolic Nunzio. Archbishop Pierbattista PIZZABALLA, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. Archbishop Stephen BRISLIN, Archbishop of the Capetown (Kaapstad). Archbishop Ángel Sixto ROSSI, S.J., Archbishop of Córdoba. Archbishop Luis José RUEDA APARICIO, Archbishop of Bogotá. Archbishop Grzegorz RYŚ, Archbishop of Łódź. Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin MULLA, Archbishop of Juba. Archbishop José COBO CANO, Archbishop of Madrid Archbishop Protase RUGAMBWA, Coadjutor Archbishop of Tabora Bishop Sebastian FRANCIS, Bishop of Penang Bishop Stephen CHOW SAU-YAN, S.J., Bishop of Hong Kong Bishop François-Xavier BUSTILLO, O.F.M. Conv., Bishop of Ajaccio Bishop Américo Manuel ALVES AGUIAR, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon Reverend Ángel FERNÁNDEZ ARTIME, s.d.b., Rector Major of the Salesians

The Pope also said that he will join the members of the College of Cardinals, two archbishops, and one religious, who have distinguished themselves for their service to the Church.

Archbishop Agostino MARCHETTI, Apostolic Nuncio. Archbishop Diego Rafael PADRÓN SÁNCHEZ, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumaná Father Luis Pascual DRI, OFM Cap., Confessor of the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompei, Buenos Aires

Cardinals rank second only to the pope in the Church hierarchy and serve as his closest advisers.

Due to their historical power and influence, they are still called the princes of the Church, although Francis has told them not to live like royalty and to be close to the poor, Reuters reports.

