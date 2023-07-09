9th July 2023
Wau Power Plant ripe for reopening

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 42 mins ago

The testing and pre-commissioning of the Wau Power Plant (Courtesy)

The government of Western Bahr Al Gazal State launched the testing and pre-commissioning of the Wau Power Plant on Sunday morning.

Speaking during the event, Deputy Governor Zachariah Joseph Garang said the state last had electricity in 2012.

He said the power plant, renovated by Trinity Energy, will cover Wau town and will be of great help to government institutions like Hospitals.

“The station is working now and will provide electricity in Wau,” Garang said.

“The two machines have like 2 Megawatts and there is another machine that will work and will cover parts of the town and will light important institutions like hospitals and some of the government institutions”.

The completed rehabilitation project on the power plant started two years ago but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plant intends to generate electric power for more than 20,000 households in the state capital.

On his part, Wau Power Station Manager Ernesto Paul calls on the state government to assist with Customs Clearance and registration process in Juba.

“We are at the beginning of launching and renovation of the electricity and we have Egyptian Machines plus the old machines,” he said.

“Very soon, the town people will enjoy lights but most importantly, we urge the state government to assist the company to address challenges of Customs clearness, Taxes and procession of documents in Juba”.

 

 

 

 

