27th April 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Pope Francis gives women historic right to vote at meeting

Pope Francis gives women historic right to vote at meeting

Author: BBC | Published: 2 hours ago

The reforms are part of efforts by Pope Francis to give women greater representation within the Catholic Church

The Pope will for the first time allow women to vote at an influential global meeting of bishops in October – a move that has been welcomed as a historic first.

The new rules announced on Wednesday will give five religious sisters voting rights at the synod, which is a papal advisory body.

In the past, women were only allowed to attend the gathering as observers.

Men will still cast the majority of the votes at the influential gathering.

Nevertheless, the reforms are seen as a significant shift for the Roman Catholic Church, which has been male-dominated for centuries.

The US-based Women’s Ordination Conference, which advocates for women priests, has called the reform “a significant crack in the stained glass ceiling”.

“For years Vatican representatives and bishops resisted, moving the goalpost with every synod as to why women were not allowed to vote,” the group wrote on Twitter. “The unspoken reason was always sexism.”

“In the near future, we hope that the synod continues to develop into a fully representative body of the people of God.”

In a further break with tradition, Pope Francis announced that voting rights would also be extended to 70 hand-picked non-clerical members of the religious community, moving the synod away from being a meeting solely of the Church hierarchy.

The Pope, who has championed reform, has said that he hopes half of these will be women and there has also been an emphasis on including young people.

“It’s an important change, it’s not a revolution,” said Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, a top organizer of the synod.

Christopher Lamb, Vatican correspondent for the Catholic news publication The Tablet, told BBC World Service’s Newshour program that the changes were “highly significant” and an attempt by the Pope to make decisions about the Church’s future more inclusive.

He added that the reforms concerning women reflected an “unprecedented” dialogue over the issue of female representation that had been happening for some time.

But Mr Lamb predicted the Pope would face “significant resistance” from some parts of the Church over this latest decision.

Related Topics

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Tut Gatluak, well-wishers airlift 500 returnees to Juba 1

Tut Gatluak, well-wishers airlift 500 returnees to Juba

Published Monday, April 24, 2023

Over 9,000 fleeing Sudan violence arrive in Renk County 2

Over 9,000 fleeing Sudan violence arrive in Renk County

Published Sunday, April 23, 2023

Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army 3

Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army

Published Saturday, April 22, 2023

Govt accountant never produce financial reports since 2011 – Official 4

Govt accountant never produce financial reports since 2011 – Official

Published Thursday, April 20, 2023

“I want to be a doctor,” says 2022 best female candidate 5

“I want to be a doctor,” says 2022 best female candidate

Published Thursday, April 20, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Pope Francis gives women historic right to vote at meeting

Published 2 hours ago

Juba stays neutral in Sudan’s crisis-Minister Makuei

Published 3 hours ago

Fighting is continuing in parts of Sudan despite a 72-hour ceasefire largely holding.

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir will travel to Khartoum when the situation is “calm” – Dr Marial

Published 17 hours ago

Govt deploys personnel on Sudan border to receive fleeing citizens

Published 17 hours ago

MP decries being side-lined in foreign trips by Speaker

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th April 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!