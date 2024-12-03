Persons with disabilities urge fair representation in leadership positions

The Union of Persons with Disabilities in Central Equatoria is calling on the transitional to appoint people with special needs in leadership positions to ensure minority representation.

The Union Chairperson Robert Ladu, a visually person, made the remarks on the commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3. The event celebrates the achievements of people with special needs and highlights their challenges in the society.

Mr. Ladu stated that people with disabilities play crucial leadership roles in societies, as they contribute to community development and decision-making processes.

He said the government should appoint more people from the minority group to serve in institutional leadership positions.

“Our government needs to recognize the leadership role played by persons with disability in all levels of society,” Ladu said, speaking to Eye Radio’s Dawn Show.

“First, people with disabilities need to be given an opportunity to lead programs within our community within our institution within our organization, and within our group of societies because persons with disability are part and parcel of the country.”

He said the government must recognize that people special needs can also be leaders and ensure that they are appointed to government positions like anyone else.

“We need to put them in leadership positions, in our government. In International Organization and national organization. We need also to include the person on disability in every aspect of life. So, if there is no inclusion.”

“So, people will not recognize the leadership of a person who disability if you can recognize it. There is no representation of a person who disability in our country, right from the national to the Grassroots.”

This year’s theme for the day of persons with disabilities is; “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future.

In February 2023, President Kiir signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, alongside other conventions.

The convention promotes, protects and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

In March 2024, the South Sudan Union of Persons with Disabilities called on the government to domesticate the convention and implement legislations that safeguard the rights of those with special needs.

