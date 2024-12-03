RSF accused of shelling Sudan’s Zamzam camp

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Sudan’s largest displacement site came under attack with intense shelling by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since Monday evening leading to civilian casualties.

The medical aid group said the RSF attack has created a “living nightmare” for the displaced people in Zamzam camp, with casualties, panic and mass displacement. ​ ​

MSF said it started receiving eight critically injured people including women and children as young as four years old with severe wounds such as chest trauma and fractures on Sunday, 1st December.

It said four critically injured patients were referred to another facility on Monday, just before shelling resumed to hit near the market and MSF field Hospital. ​ ​

“The situation is beyond chaotic, patients and medical staff are leaving the camp and trying to run for their lives,” the group said in a statement.

The charity said its hospital in the camp is now empty with the last three ICU patients—still dependent on oxygen—evacuated under dangerous conditions. ​

“Not only have people been starving, but they are also now being bombarded and forced to flee again,” said Michel-Olivier Lacharité MSF’s Head of Emergency Operations.

“We’re concerned about their safety, including our staff, and we urgently call for the protection of patients, civilians, medical teams and health facilities, in Zamzam Camp. Safe passage must also be guaranteed for those escaping this violence.”

Camp official told Sudan Tribune that the RSF shelling of the camp southwest of El-Fasher in North Darfur state, killed 8 civilians and injured 13 others.

