Parliament passes Wildlife Bill 2024 to third reading

The August House has moved the Wildlife Conversation and Protected Area Bill 2024 to its third reading and tasked the Specialized Committee on Wildlife and Tourism to scrutinize the bill within two weeks.

The parliament’s chairperson of Specialized Committee on Wildlife and Tourism Wilson Lodiong Sebit presented the report on the bill in its second reading on Monday.

The presentation include a report of the committee with several recommendations including reducing the number of wildlife species in game reserves to meet the carrying capacity.

Another recommendation suggested selective removal of wildlife base for the purpose of ecological management of the environment.

Additionally, the committee stressed the need to harvest wildlife for a range of products and biopiracy, an unauthorized collection and transportation of wildlife without permits.

On June 25, President Salva Kiir announced South Sudan the world’s largest land mammal migration after as assessment of wildlife at Boma, Badingilo Jonglei Landscape which revealed approximately six million antelope.

The results show that each year, millions of white-eared kob, Mongalla gazelle, tiang and reedbuck migrate across the Boma Badingilo andJonglei Landscape.

