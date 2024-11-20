20th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Parliament passes Wildlife Bill 2024 to third reading

Parliament passes Wildlife Bill 2024 to third reading

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 8 hours ago

A herd of Tiang is seen here, part of the millions of wildlife in South Sudan that hosts one of nature's most spectacular events: the Great Nile Migration, the largest land mammal migration on Earth. — Courtesy of Marcus Westberg

The August House has moved the Wildlife Conversation and Protected Area Bill 2024 to its third reading and tasked the Specialized Committee on Wildlife and Tourism to scrutinize the bill within two weeks.

The parliament’s chairperson of Specialized Committee on Wildlife and Tourism Wilson Lodiong Sebit presented the report on the bill in its second reading on Monday.

The presentation include a report of the committee with several recommendations including reducing the number of wildlife species in game reserves to meet the carrying capacity.

Another recommendation suggested selective removal of wildlife base for the purpose of ecological management of the environment.

Additionally, the committee stressed the need to harvest wildlife for a range of products and biopiracy, an unauthorized collection and transportation of wildlife without permits.

On June 25, President Salva Kiir announced South Sudan the world’s largest land mammal migration after as assessment of wildlife at Boma, Badingilo Jonglei Landscape which revealed approximately six million antelope.

The results show that each year, millions of white-eared kob, Mongalla gazelle, tiang and reedbuck migrate across the Boma Badingilo andJonglei Landscape.

 

 

Popular Stories
EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan 1

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

Published November 14, 2024

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution 2

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution

Published November 15, 2024

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative 3

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot 4

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot

Published November 14, 2024

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip 5

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published November 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir fires SSRA boss Africano Mande

Published 33 mins ago

Road accidents kill 3,200 people every year in South Sudan: Report

Published 5 hours ago

Lakes government commissions Netherlands-built milk facility

Published 6 hours ago

SPLM-IO now backs Tumaini Initiative after abandoning it

Published 7 hours ago

Canadian Ambassador Joanne Minns presents credentials to President Kiir

Published 7 hours ago

South Sudan Premier League to open on 29th November

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

President Kiir fires SSRA boss Africano Mande

Read more...
Share