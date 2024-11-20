NCRC, partners set to launch civic education on constitution-making

The Chairperson of National Constitutional Review Commission says the institution in collaboration with partners will launch Civic Education and Public Consultation campaigns next month.

The event is scheduled for December 4, 2024, to prepare South Sudanese for nationwide consultations on the constitution making process.

Speaking during a workshop on fiscal federalism for commission members, Dr. Riang Yer Zuor highlighted the significance of the upcoming campaigns.

“I would like to inform you that the commission in collaboration with partners is planning to launch the civic education and public consultations campaigns before the end of this year.”

“This will be an event to inform the people of South Sudan on what to expect in the new year. We want to do this because we want to dedicate the beginning of next year to the activities of a national wide civic education and public consultation campaigns.”

The Constitution Making Process Act of 2022 stipulates that after the enactment of the Act, the Commission shall establish a Constitution Drafting Committee.

This will also be followed by the appointment of a subcommittee, which shall convene the conference to mark the beginning of the constitution-making process.

The commission previously struggled with lack of funding necessary in ensuring the completion of the permanent constitution-making process within the extended timeframe.

Dr. Riang acknowledged the financial challenges faced by the commission and the country but expressed gratitude to development partners for their support.

“But that is not stopped us from being active and thanks to our partners who have shown a great deal of commitment to the people of South Sudan by placing their resources at our disposal.”

“Therefore, our plan is for the event to take place on December 4 2024 but because we are not an island and we want to carry others along with us in the process and we want the support of others for the event to be successful.”

In September 2024, the NCRC chairperson said it may take 18 months to complete the permanent constitution-making process on the condition that resources are made available to them on time.

