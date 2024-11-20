Akobo residents protest over dysfunctional healthcare

Some residents of Akobo County of Jonglei State staged a peaceful demonstration in front of a UN base on Wednesday, demanding quick intervention to address the health crisis in the area.

Those who took part in the demonstration displayed posters that read “children are dying”, “women are dying,” and “no implementing partners for 3 months.”

This came after the International Committee of the Red Cross reportedly phased out its support for Akobo County Hospital.

According to a video obtained by Eye Radio, the protesting residents were seen questioning why the Ministry of Health and partners have not intervened in Akobo.

“Where is UNICEF, where is the Ministry of Health, we are dying. South Sudan, Jonglei we are dying in Akobo. Where is UNICEF, where is UNMISS, where is UN, where is MSF, we are dying, children are dying,” they chanted.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Akobo County Commissioner Puok Nyang Tut confirmed the civilian protest over the dysfunctional healthcare system.

He said Akobo County hospital has been lacking drugs, fuel to run the generator and incentives to healthcare workers for the last three months.

He said the facility has no power supply, drugs and incentives to motivate the hospital staff to commit themselves to serving the sick.

“You know Akobo hospital is one of the biggest hospitals in the county but since June, it was made vacant by the decision that ICRC is leaving the hospital and when ICRC was leaving, there was no an implementing partner for Akobo hospital.”

“Now for the last three months, the hospital remain without any support, there is no fuel that could support the generator in the hospital provide electricity in the hospital, there are no drugs, medication are not there.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Parliament passes Wildlife Bill 2024 to third reading Previous Post