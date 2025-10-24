Pakistan donates motorbikes to boost South Sudan Police mobility

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan National Police Service has received a donation of ten motorbikes from the Pakistan Products House (PPH), an initiative aimed at significantly boosting police mobility and enhancing road safety enforcement.

The motorbikes were officially handed over on Thursday, October 23, by the Honorary Consul General of Pakistan, Mr Shahid Sajjad Hussain, to the Inspector General of Police, Gen. Abraham Manyuat Peter.

Mr. Hussain emphasized that the donation symbolizes Pakistan’s commitment to supporting South Sudan’s law enforcement efforts and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“On behalf of the Pakistan Embassy, today we are handing over to the Police Patrolling Motorcycle donated by the Pakistan Product House… This token of gift will help the improvement of the securities and the quality,”

Hussain said, adding that Pakistan is ready to cooperate further in other sectors, including security, education, and health.

Receiving the donation, Inspector General of Police Gen. Abraham Manyuat Peter expressed gratitude and confirmed that the bikes would be dedicated to traffic operations and enhancing response capacity.

Gen. Manyuat highlighted a critical gap the donation fills: “This motorbike, I want to assure our community, especially the road users, it will be used in traffic… At the moment, we don’t have bikes with the traffic police. So that whoever does anything, he can run and then the police, traffic have no access to reach him.”

He added that stationing the new motorbikes at key roundabouts will help deter those who violate traffic laws and ensure officers can quickly follow up on accidents and pursue offenders.

The donation is expected to improve police response capacity, particularly in Juba, ultimately bolstering overall security operations.

